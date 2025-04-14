Arab Finance: Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt logged standalone net profits after tax worth EGP 772.744 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, an annual plunge of 87.1% from EGP 6 billion, as per the financial results.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 88.5% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 1.124 in Q1-25 from EGP 9.772.

The revenues shrank by 35.9% to EGP 6.527 billion in the first three months of 2025 from EGP 10.175 billion during the same period in 2024.

In 2024, the standalone net profits after tax interest hiked by 189.37% YoY to EGP 11.739 billion from EGP 4.056 billion.

