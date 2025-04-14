Arab Finance: Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Sherif Farouk has confirmed that the price of subsidized bread, priced at EGP 0.20 per loaf on ration cards, will remain unchanged despite the recent increase in diesel prices, as per a statement.

Farouk emphasized that the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade takes into account all production costs, including the price of diesel, when considering the manufacturing of subsidized bread.

On the other hand, there will be a 10% increase in the price of unsubsidized bread, the Spokesperson for the Bakeries Division of the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce Khaled Sabry, told Asharq Business.

