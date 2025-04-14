Arab Finance: Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals Company’s (Sidpec) ordinary general meeting (OGM) greenlighted dividends distribution of EGP 1 per share for 2024, as per a bourse filing.

The cash dividends will be disbursed in two instalments upon the company’s liquidity.

In 2024, the company’s net profits rose by 3.25% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 2.539 billion from EGP 2.459 billion.

