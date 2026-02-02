Arab Finance: Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company's board has endorsed the company's estimated budget for 2026, targeting net profits excluding accident compensation of EGP 7.662 billion, as per a statement approved on January 28th.

The expected earnings exclude the impact of the accident compensation related to cranes No. 12 and 13 at El-Dhekelia Terminal.

Moreover, the budget targets operating revenues of EGP 8.712 billion in 2026.

Moreover, the budget eyes handling a total of 1.102 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) containers.

The board members also approved an investment plan, valued at EGP 1.270 billion, to boost efficiency and develop the performance of the company’s operational and engineering sectors.

In the first half (H1) of the fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, Alexandria Container’s net profits after tax declined by 2% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 3.347 billion from EGP 3.415 billion.