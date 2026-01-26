Arab Finance: Minister of Trade and Investment Hassan El-Khatib met with Ariston Group’s Executive Chairman Paolo Merloni and discussed the group’s expansion and investment opportunities in the Egyptian market, according to a statement.

The talks came on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, Switzerland.

The global thermal comfort solutions provider currently operates in Egypt through its factory in the 10th of Ramadan City and plans to increase its production capacity to meet demands in Europe.

El-Khatib emphasized the government's commitment to facilitating procedures and supporting companies seeking to invest or expand in Egypt.

This move helps increase the local component, maximize the added value of exports, and ensure the swift implementation of projects.

He also affirmed the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones’ (GAFI) ongoing efforts to grant investors the needed licenses to accelerate economic growth and development.

For his part, Merloni highlighted the success of the first phase of Aristo's local entry, highlighting the group's keenness to reinforce local production in Egypt to serve European markets, leveraging government export and investment incentives.

In an interview with Bloomberg in Davos last week, El-Khatib reviewed Egypt’s economic reform program, which focuses on maximizing the efficiency of the state's assets, transitioning to a green economy, and enhancing private sector participation.