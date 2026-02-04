Arab Finance: The board of Mohandes Insurance (MOIN) approved the company's estimated budget for 2026, targeting net profits of EGP 326 million, according to a bourse disclosure.

As per the budget, the insurance firm aims to register total premiums of EGP 2.2 billion.

It also targets total investments of EGP 3 billion.

Last month, the Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) listing committee approved listing the shares resulting from the increase in the issued and paid-up capital of Mohandes Insurance from EGP 500 million to EGP 650 million.