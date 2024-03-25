Egypt, embodied in Telecom Egypt and the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian network firm TEJAS, as per a statement by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

Under the MoU, TEJAS will manufacture its communication products in Egypt using fiber optic technology.

The MoU will also see the establishment of an academy for capacity building, a research and development center, and a technical support center.

Ambassador of India to Egypt Ajit Gupte pointed out that the increasing aspects of cooperation between Egypt and India in the field of communications and information technology provides a great opportunity for Indian companies to have more presence in Egypt.

