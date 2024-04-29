Orange Egypt has joined forces with Huawei, the global leader in ICT infrastructure and smart devices, to introduce Huawei Cloud services to the Egyptian market for the very first time, as per an emailed press release.

Orange Egypt aims to offer state-of-the-art cloud computing solutions to both businesses and individuals across Egypt.

Through the collaboration, Huawei Cloud will roll out an extensive array of cloud computing services, including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS).

This comprehensive suite of services is poised to cater to the diverse requirements of enterprises of all scales and sectors, empowering them with smart, secure, and innovative cloud infrastructure solutions.

The rollout of this strategic partnership aligns with Orange's strategy to expand its portfolio of cloud computing services in Egypt, adhering to stringent regulations and standards governing cloud computing practices.

