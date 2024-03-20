Telecom Egypt has signed a trade agreement with the digital infrastructure operator EXA Infrastructure to remap the international data movement between the East and West passing by the Mediterranean Sea, as per a statement.

The agreement also aims to enhance the role of Egypt as a vital center for direct international connection to Europe.

Under the deal, EXA’s infrastructure will be extended from Europe to Egypt’s coasts to form a one-stop service unit for international data movement from the Middle East and Asia to Europe.

For its part, EXA will employ Telecom Egypt’s WeConnect ecosystem, launched last September, which provides quick access to Egypt’s subsea cable infrastructure and enables connectivity between subsea cable systems in the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea via an open and neutral model.

