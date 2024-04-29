Passavant Energy and Environment Limited, a subsidiary of Dubai-listed contractor Drake & Scull PJSC (DSI), has bagged a project to design and build a wastewater treatment plant in Saudi Arabia.

DSI, which expects to resume trading on Dubai Financial Market (DFM) next month following a five year-long restructuring, said Passavant will carry out the $48 million project in cooperation with a major Saudi Arabian contractor.

The project involves designing and constructing an expanded wastewater treatment plant in Al-Khobar in the kingdom’s Eastern Province with a capacity of 200,000 cubic meters per day and includes waste into energy capabilities.

The statement to DFM said the project will be among the largest applications of this technology in the kingdom.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

