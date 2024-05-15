Riyadh: The highly anticipated boxing match between Britain's Tyson Fury and Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk will take place next Saturday at the "Ring of Fire" in the Kingdom Arena in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

The winner of the match will become the first undisputed heavyweight world champion, holding all four major world titles: the World Boxing Association (WBA), the World Boxing Council (WBC), the International Boxing Federation (IBF), and the World Boxing Organization (WBO).



Notably, there has not been an undisputed heavyweight champion for 25 years. The last time this title was held was in 1999 when the champion only held three of the four organization belts: WBC, WBA, and IBF.

Now, the WBO belt has been added for the first time in the era of the four belts, making the upcoming match historic.