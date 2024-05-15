Lebanon's state-run news agency said an Israeli drone strike on a car in the country's south killed two people on Tuesday evening.

Israel and Hamas ally Hezbollah have exchanged near-daily fire following the Palestinian group's October 7 attack on southern Israel that sparked war in Gaza.

"The enemy drone strike that targeted a car on the Tyre-Al-Hush main road martyred two people," the National News Agency said, also reporting that ambulances had headed towards the site of the strike.

At least 413 people have been killed in Lebanon in seven months of cross-border violence, mostly militants but also including 79 civilians, according to an AFP tally.

Israel says 14 soldiers and 10 civilians have been killed on its side of the border.

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced on both sides.