Tokyo's Nikkei index closed slightly higher on Wednesday as Sony Group soared after a US media report said it was rethinking its bid for TV and film giant Paramount.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.08 percent, or 29.67 points, to end at 38,385.73, while the broader Topix index was flat, losing just 0.07 points to 2,730.88.