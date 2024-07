Tokyo's Nikkei and Topix stock indexes closed Thursday at all-time highs, reported Kyodo News.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 332.89 points, or 0.82 percent, from Wednesday at 40,913.65, surpassing a record set on 22nd March.

The broader Topix index finished 26.29 points, or 0.92 percent, higher at 2,898.47, topping its previous high on 18th December 1989.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by nonferrous metal, transportation equipment and bank shares.