Telecom Egypt has joined forces with Huawei to deploy a 5G network, as per an emailed press release to Arab Finance on February 27th.

Telecom Egypt embarks on this partnership with Huawei to harness the transformative potential of 5G networks. Promising unparalleled internet speeds and expanded bandwidth, the advent of 5G heralds a new era of connectivity, promising seamless communication even during peak usage periods, thanks to its significantly reduced latency.

This strategic collaboration is poised to cater to diverse sectors and industries reliant on real-time decision-making capabilities. From manufacturing to telehealth and education, the deployment of 5G networks promises to unlock unprecedented opportunities while facilitating the seamless integration of the Internet of Things (IoT).

This came during the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2024) in Barcelona.

In January, Telecom Egypt secured a fifth generation (5G) mobile communication networks’ services license from the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA).

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).