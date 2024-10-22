The Egyptian Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib has called on automotive dealers and agents to limit their import requests for 2025 to 5% of the total cars imported in 2023, unnamed sources familiar with the matter told Asharq Business.

This would cap monthly imports at 8,000 cars, a significant reduction from the 90,000 cars imported last year.

The move follows earlier reports which suggested that Egypt plans to reduce the car import quota by 20%, lowering the monthly limit from 10,000 to 8,000 cars, in a bid to conserve foreign currency and reduce import dependence.

