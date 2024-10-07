The Egyptian government has collected up to $675 million from selling fifth generation (5G) service licenses to the four telecom operators in the country, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat told Asharq Business.

The four firms are Vodafone Egypt, Orange Egypt, and e& Egypt, and the state-run Telecom Egypt.

Earlier this year, Telecom Egypt secured a 5G mobile communication networks’ services license from the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA).

The $150 million license will enable Telecom Egypt to operate 5G services only for 15 years.

Vodafone Egypt, Orange, and e& Egypt have signed an agreement to launch 5G services today.

Meanwhile, Mohamed AbdAllah, CEO of Vodafone Egypt, announced that his company would launch the 5G services for its customers in Egypt within six months.

