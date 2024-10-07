Egypt - Three major mobile network operators in Egypt, namely Vodafone Egypt, Orange, and e& Egypt, are expected to sign an agreement on October 8th to introduce fifth-generation (5G) services, Asharq Business reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

However, this agreement will be implemented without the allocation of additional frequencies.

This move follows in the footsteps of Telecom Egypt, which became the first operator in the country to secure a 5G license.

The company acquired the license for $150 million in January, giving it the rights to operate 5G services for 15 years.

