Arab Finance: Egyptian mobile network operators are currently conducting technical tests for the Wi-Fi calling service to be launched before the end of this year, two sources in the know told Asharq Business.

Last year, mobile operators submitted their proposals for the service to the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA) to set the related regulatory and operational rules, one source revealed.

The new service aims to improve indoor signal strength to reduce poor coverage in overcrowded areas and high buildings, one source said.

The service will cost the same as regular calls, based on the subscriber’s price plan for mobile calls, he added.

