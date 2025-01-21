Mobile operator e& Egypt plans to invest around EGP 18 billion in 2025 to strengthen networks, Hossam ElMeadawy, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at e& Egypt, told Asharq Business.

This is compared to investments of EGP 10 billion injected in 2024, according to ElMeadawy.

On January 20th, the telecom firm signed an agreement with the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA) to launch the Wi-Fi calling service in Egypt.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).