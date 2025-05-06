RIYADH — Saudi Arabia emerged topper among the Middle East and North African (MENA) countries in the 2024 Government Electronic and Mobile Services Maturity Index, issued by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA).

This was for the third consecutive year Saudi Arabia is securing the top position in the MENA region with a high maturity rate of 96 percent in the overall assessment.



Digital Government Authority Governor Eng. Ahmed Alsuwaiyan affirmed that this achievement reflects the significant support and interest that the wise leadership has given to the digital government ecosystem, which has contributed to enhancing Saudi Arabia’s position in international rankings. He also highlighted the pivotal role of integration among government agencies, their reliance on emerging technologies and artificial intelligence, and the launch of initiatives and digital products aimed at improving the beneficiaries' experience.



Saudi Arabia has made significant progress since 2020, starting in fourth place, advancing to second in 2021, then taking the lead in 2022 and maintaining it in the 2023 and 2024 editions. This progress is attributed to substantial improvements in digital services across vital sectors such as health, education, and smart cities.



Electronic healthcare solutions, such as digital prescriptions, appointment bookings through government platforms, and telehealth services, have improved access to services and increased beneficiary satisfaction. Additionally, digital educational services, including remote learning platforms and electronic university admissions, have enhanced users' ability to access government services with flexibility and high quality.



Saudi Arabia outperformed 16 countries in the index, which was based on the maturity assessment of 100 priority government services provided to individuals and the business sector through electronic portals and smart applications. This was measured across three sub-indicators: a score of 99 percent in the Service Availability and Development indicator, 93 percent in the Service Usage and Beneficiary Satisfaction indicator, and 99 percent in the Public Outreach indicator.

