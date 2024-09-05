Arab Finance: Telecom operators in Egypt will not increase the prices of recharge cards or internet packages, Al Ahram Gate reported, citing an unnamed source familiar with the matter.

The source assured that while new categories of recharge cards have been introduced to cater to user needs, the prices for the current categories remain unchanged.

This clarification comes in response to speculations on social media about a potential price hike for recharge cards.

