Arab Finance: Egypt has officially launched 5G mobile services in a landmark event attended by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, along with other officials and representatives from telecommunications firms, as per a statement by the Egyptian cabinet.

The CEO of the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA) Mohamed Shamroukh described the 5G launch as a pivotal moment in Egypt’s telecommunications sector.

Shamroukh emphasized that 5G will enhance user experience, enable smart city applications, and support technologies such as AI and the Internet of Things, driving digital economy growth and investment.

Telecom Egypt's CEO Mohamed Nasr expressed pride in participating in the historic launch, highlighting that Telecom Egypt was the first to obtain a 5G license following the service’s rollout.

Nasr also added that the company's investments exceeded EGP 35 billion in 2024, reflecting its commitment to developing resilient infrastructure that backs the future of telecommunications in Egypt.

For his part, the CEO of Orange Egypt Yasser Shaker, noted that Orange is among the first global telecom operators to roll out 5G in Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

Shaker confirmed that 5G is now being gradually launched across Egyptian governorates, positioning the country to keep pace with international telecom trends.

CEO and Managing Director of Vodafone Egypt Mohamed Kamal Abdallah praised the political leadership for its sustained backing of the ICT sector. He noted the importance of 5G in response to the rising digital awareness among Egyptians.

Furthermore, Hazem Metwally, CEO of e& Egypt, emphasized that the 5G rollout marks the beginning of a new phase in Egypt’s digital evolution.

He also stressed the company’s readiness to invest approximately EGP 18 billion in its technological infrastructure in 2025 alone, in order to offer 5G services efficiently.

