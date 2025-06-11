KUWAIT CITY - The Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) has launched a major initiative aimed at regulating the operations of telecommunications service distributors in Kuwait.

These distributors play a crucial role in delivering mobile and virtual communication services to the public on behalf of licensed telecom providers. This regulatory shift signals a broader move towards governance, transparency, and quality assurance in the country’s telecom sector.

In an official statement, CITRA confirmed that it had prepared a draft regulation titled “Regulations for Mobile and Virtual Telecommunications Services Distributors”, now open for public consultation. The step reflects CITRA’s commitment to participatory policy-making and aligns with its goal of improving service standards and market efficiency amid rapid digital transformation.

The Authority emphasized that no final regulatory decision will be made without gathering feedback from relevant stakeholders, including telecom operators, legal and technical experts, and current distributors. This consultative approach aims to create a regulatory environment that balances market regulation with investment encouragement and ease of doing business.

Licensing requirements outlined

The proposed regulation outlines several strict conditions for companies wishing to obtain a license as an “authorized telecommunications services distributor.” These include:

A valid commercial license from a legally recognized entity (LLC or joint-stock company).n

A preliminary agreement with a licensed telecom operator outlining their working relationship.n

At least ten operational branches within Kuwait.n

Submission of detailed business and technical proposals.n

Proof of compliance with the national workforce quota.n

An annual non-refundable license fee of KWD 5,000 and a matching unconditional bank guarantee.n

One-year license validity, renewable upon timely application.

CITRA will process completed applications within 21 business days. Lack of response within this period will be interpreted as an implicit rejection. Upon approval, applicants must submit a finalized license contract.

Obligations for telecom companies

Mobile and virtual telecom providers are also required to meet several responsibilities under the draft regulation. They must:

Work exclusively with CITRA-licensed distributors.n

Integrate distributor systems directly into their transaction platforms.n

Submit regular reports and audits to the Authority.n

Ensure distributors are technically capable and well-trained.n

Restrict service activation to post-audit approval and verify all activations are tied to actual end users.n

Disclose commission structures and report any contractual or regulatory violations.n

Duties of authorized distributors

Authorized distributors, in turn, must adhere to all CITRA regulations. Key requirements include:

Strict prohibition against subcontracting services.n

Prior notification to CITRA before signing or renewing agreements with telecom companies.n

Issuance of employee identification cards and system-linked user logs.n

Installation of surveillance systems at sales points.n

Implementation of cybersecurity measures and reporting of any breaches.n

Compliance with national labor quotas and proof of employee training and qualification.n

General provisions and oversight

The regulation also includes general provisions governing both telecom providers and distributors. Highlights include:

Shared accountability for compliance with CITRA’s rules and national legislation.n

Obligatory integration with CITRA-monitored systems for data registration and updates.n

Authority oversight over any contractual changes, including termination or renewal.n

Provision for exclusive agreements, if contractually stipulated.n

CITRA as the sole authority for approving the allocation of services and products.n

Mandatory submission of information requested by the Authority and compliance with regulated pricing.n

CITRA emphasized that this regulatory overhaul reinforces its position as an institutionally open and professional body. The draft regulation is designed to promote fair competition, improve service quality, and foster a technologically advanced and investor-friendly telecom environment in Kuwait.

The Authority invites feedback from industry participants and the public during the consultation phase before moving to finalize the regulation.

