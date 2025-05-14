Arab Finance: Telecom Egypt (ETEL) logged EGP 4.645 billion in consolidated net profits attributable to the holding company for the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, up by 19.67% year on year (YoY) from EGP 3.882 billion, as per the company’s financial statement.

Operating revenues amounted to EGP 24.797 billion from January through March, up from EGP 17.486 billion in the same period last year.

As per the standalone financial statement, the telecom operator achieved standalone net profits after tax of EGP 2.675 billion in Q1 2025, versus EGP 4.385 million in Q1 2024.

Telecom Egypt is the first integrated telecom operator in Egypt and is one of the region’s largest operators of subsea cables.

The Cairo-based company is listed on the EGX, and it operates in the sectors of communications, marine cables, infrastructure, internet services, and outsourcing services. It offers a range of fixed-line and retail telecommunications services, as well as wholesale telecommunications services.