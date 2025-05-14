Cairo: Telecom Egypt generated consolidated net profits after tax amounting to EGP 4.65 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, compared to EGP 3.88 billion in Q1-24.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) was kept unchanged at EGP 2.72 as of 31 March 2025, according to the financial results.

The revenues hiked by 41.80% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 24.79 billion in Q1-25 from EGP 17.48 billion.

Standalone Business

The EGX-listed firm logged lower standalone net profits after tax at EGP 2.67 billion as of 31 March 2025, compared to EGP 4.38 billion in Q1-24.

Non-consolidated revenues hiked to EGP 17.11 billion in Q1-25 from EGP 12.59 billion a year earlier, while the basic and diluted EPS retreated to EGP 1.57 from EGP 2.57.

In 2024, the consolidated profits dropped by 4% YoY to EGP 10.10 billion, whereas the standalone net profits after income tax hit EGP 2.78 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

