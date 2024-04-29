Saudi-listed Almunajem Foods Company said construction will start on a 157 million Saudi riyal ($41.88 million) food factory in Jeddah in the third quarter of 2024 after obtaining the necessary approvals.

The factory will have a production capacity of 35,000 tonnes of poultry, red meat, seafood and dairy products annually, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Sunday.

The factory, spread over 56,000 square metres of land in Jeddah’s Third Industrial City, is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026.

The project will be self-financed and through other external sources, the statement added.

