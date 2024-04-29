PHOTO
Iraq has awarded a contract to a Chinese company for the construction of a cement plant with a production capacity of 2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).
In a report on Monday, the Iraqi News Agency said the project, to be executed by China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC), is based in the South-Central Al-Diwaniyah province and would be completed within three years.
The report did not disclose the costs or make it clear if the contract is part of an oil-for-projects agreement signed by Iraq and China four years ago.
(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)
