Iraq has awarded a contract to a Chinese company for the construction of a cement plant with a production capacity of 2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).

In a report on Monday, the Iraqi News Agency said the project, to be executed by China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC), is based in the South-Central Al-Diwaniyah province and would be completed within three years.

The report did not disclose the costs or make it clear if the contract is part of an oil-for-projects agreement signed by Iraq and China four years ago.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.