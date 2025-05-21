Abu Dhabi-listed NMDC Energy and China’s Shanghai Hilong Shine New Materials Co. (Hilong) signed a memorandum of understanding to explore joint ventures for coating and materials works in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The Chinese company manufactures products related to high-end coating and new materials for industrial heavy-duty anti corrosion, NMDC Energy said in a statement.

This includes oil country tubular goods coating and materials, pipeline coating and materials, concrete weight coating, and internal pipeline inspection.

NMDC Energy reported a 25 percent year-on-year increase in net profit to AED 217 million in the first quarter of 2025, thanks to a 75 percent annual surge in revenues.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

