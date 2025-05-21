PHOTO
Abu Dhabi-listed NMDC Energy and China’s Shanghai Hilong Shine New Materials Co. (Hilong) signed a memorandum of understanding to explore joint ventures for coating and materials works in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
The Chinese company manufactures products related to high-end coating and new materials for industrial heavy-duty anti corrosion, NMDC Energy said in a statement.
This includes oil country tubular goods coating and materials, pipeline coating and materials, concrete weight coating, and internal pipeline inspection.
NMDC Energy reported a 25 percent year-on-year increase in net profit to AED 217 million in the first quarter of 2025, thanks to a 75 percent annual surge in revenues.
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.