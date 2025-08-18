National Energy Services Reunited (NESR), an international provider of integrated energy services in Mena, has been awarded multiple production services contracts in Algeria and Libya, with total value estimated to exceed $100 million.

The contract awards, which vary from three to five years in duration, encompass core production services segments including coiled tubing, nitrogen & pumping services, cementing and hydraulic fracturing.

Sherif Foda, NESR CEO & Chairman, commented: "These awards not only enhance our existing leadership within our largest product lines, but also provide the platform upon which innovation and technology development can thrive in both Algeria and Libya. The activity growth in both countries remains solid, with several strategic projects in both oil and gas, and these wins reflect the commitment we've made to maintain our strong local presence, empower local talent by operating 100 per cent with national crews, and invest countercyclically in the coming years to be the reliable and trusted provider to our customers."

