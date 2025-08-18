The government’s bet on industry as the locomotive of diversification deserves firmer backing and faster execution

Oman’s manufacturing engine has shifted up a gear. By end-2024, real value-added in manufacturing rose 7.45% to RO 3.62 billion, lifting the sector’s share to 9.4% of real GDP. Between January and May 2025, non-oil exports increased by 7.2% to RO 2.7 billion. These are not isolated data points; they show policy is working — and that the government’s bet on industry as the locomotive of diversification deserves firmer backing and faster execution.

Where does Oman’s advantage lie today? It is a “value bundle”. Geography comes first: a gateway to the Indian Ocean with deep-water ports at Salalah, Suhar and Duqm, and economic zones that convert transit flows into processing and re-export. Stability matters just as much: a trusted political and regulatory environment lowers risk-adjusted costs for long-horizon capital. Energy is the third pillar: reliable gas paired with fast-emerging solar, wind and green hydrogen gives Omani exporters a credible low-carbon story in markets where carbon intensity is a tariff in disguise. Finally, Oman’s hallmark is execution credibility — predictable timelines, integrated agencies and functioning infrastructure. Price matters; certainty often matters more.

On this foundation sits a coherent sectoral map. Food manufacturing can ride regional demand and import substitution. Chemicals and petrochemicals seed value chains for pharmaceuticals and personal care. Metals feed equipment, electrical devices and transport components. Medical and pharmaceutical supplies, along with industrial equipment, can scale through standards and certification. The next wave is equally clear: organic and specialised foods; components for renewables; recycling of industrial, plastic and metal waste; and the localisation of electrical industries and semiconductors. This is the path from commodity exposure to higher value-added exports.

Policy already points the way. Vision 2040’s industrial strategy sets quantifiable milestones: lift sectoral contribution to more than RO 11.6 billion, expand exports to roughly RO 25 billion and attract RO 40 billion in industrial investment. To hit these targets, momentum must translate into bankable projects. Three priorities can lock in the gains.

First, move swiftly from “opportunity lists” to signed investment contracts with clear milestones, local-content requirements and performance metrics. Speed to financial close and pilot operations is the truest test of policy effectiveness. Second, deepen domestic demand through smart local-content programmes and multi-year offtake agreements in energy, infrastructure, health and food. Certainty of demand lowers unit costs and encourages technology upgrades — provided quality benchmarks are enforced. Third, arm exporters with competitive finance and faster standards. Expanded export-credit guarantees, supply-chain finance and concessional windows for energy-efficiency and circular-economy upgrades will crowd in private capital. A unified technical accreditation window — with mutual-recognition arrangements in target markets — can convert months of testing into a market advantage.

Human capital is the multiplier. Micro-credentials tied to production roles, factory-based training, and incentives for firms that meet hiring-and-training thresholds will ease skill bottlenecks, especially in pharmaceuticals, electrical equipment and electronics. Decarbonisation should be treated as a sales tool, not a compliance burden: measured reductions in emissions intensity will open doors in high-standard markets and trim medium-term operating costs.

The case for supporting the government’s current industrial push is therefore straightforward. The numbers show momentum; the strategy provides direction; and Oman’s edge — location, stability, low-carbon energy and execution reliability — is real. Double down now, convert pipeline to contracts, and the country can build a resilient production base that earns foreign currency, creates quality jobs and climbs global value chains. That is how Oman moves from promising indicators to a durable industrial footprint well beyond 2040.



