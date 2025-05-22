Egypt - Deputy Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, Sayed Ismail, toured the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) this week, visiting the newly established Chinese Xinxing factory for ductile iron pipe production.

During his visit, Ismail inspected all stages of the manufacturing process—from the assembly of local components and smelting, to centrifugal casting, protective coating application, and final product testing. He was briefed by Xinxing officials on the company’s global experience in large-scale infrastructure projects and its interest in partnering with Egyptian firms and entities affiliated with the Ministry of Housing.

The Deputy Minister emphasized the strategic significance of the Xinxing plant, which aims to localize the production of ductile iron pipes—critical components in major national infrastructure and utility projects. By producing locally, the plant will help reduce reliance on imports, lower procurement costs, and support exports to African and Gulf markets.

Xinxing representatives noted that the facility, located within the “TEDA–Egypt” industrial zone in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, spans an area of 270,500 square meters. The total investment in the project stands at approximately $150m.

The plant is expected to create 700 direct jobs and an additional 220 indirect employment opportunities. It boasts an annual production capacity of 250,000 tonnes of ductile iron pipes, with diameters of up to 2,600 mm, tailored to the specifications of various national projects.

Ismail reaffirmed the Ministry’s full support for the initiative, in line with Egypt’s broader national strategy to expand domestic manufacturing capabilities and open new export markets across Africa and the Arabian Gulf. He also underscored the importance of competitive pricing and the prioritization of local content in procurement by government-affiliated bodies.

“These serious investments reflect the confidence of international companies in Egypt’s industrial potential,” he said, expressing optimism about further opportunities for industrial cooperation across Egypt’s 27 governorates and 44 new cities.

