Jordan is planning to build 30 new schools at a cost of 150 million Jordanian dinars ($210 million) over the next five years, an official was reported on Monday as saying.

The USAID agency will fund the projects, which also include rehabilitation of 30 old schools in the capital Amman and other areas at a cost of JOD100 million ($141 million), said Mahmoud Khlaifat, Director of the Tenders Department.

He told the official Jordanian news agency Petra that tenders for the first six schools would be issued within the next two weeks.

Khlaifat also said other tenders would soon be issued for the construction of “Princess Mona” hospital in Amman and the expansion of five hospitals in other areas.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

