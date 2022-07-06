Muscat – Occidental Oman is constructing Mabela Park in the wilayat of Seeb. Spread over 152,400sqm, in a lively location full of urban, residential and commercial facilities, the project is Occidental Oman’s effort to fulfil its role in community partnership, a press release said.

The park will be supervised by Muscat Municipality and was designed according to quality and sustainability standards. While serving people with special needs, it will also have a 3.2km sports and bicycle path, overhead bridges for pedestrians and bicycles, games for children, exercise equipment and sitting areas.

Additionally, Mabela Park will have multi-use sport pitches, skateboarding ramps, cafés, areas for mobile vendors, prayer rooms and parking lots.

‘It is hoped that implementation of this project will continue for 24 months,’ the release said.

Muscat Municipality’s cooperation with Occidental Oman stems from its efforts to strengthen partnership with the private sector through implementation of projects, services and shared facilities that serve the community.

