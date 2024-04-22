Muscat: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning floated three service tenders within the Sultan Haitham City project, first phase (2024 - 2030).

The tenders relate to the construction of streets, service roads, culverts and pavements. They also cover the establishment of networks for electricity, water and wastewater services, in addition to broadband, communication and cooling networks and the three electrical substations.

The first tender provides for the implementation of 31 culverts, an 8-km section of roads, 7-km of side roads, a 30-km bicycle lane and 30-km pedestrian walks, in addition to traffic signals, traffic signboards and street lights. The services are expected to be implemented within 24 months, and these tenders target premium-class companies.

The second tender provides for the implementation of water networks (length 105 km), irrigation networks (54 km), rainwater drainage networks (62 km), a sewage network (93 km), communication and broadband networks, a cooling network and an electricity network (capacity: 100 MW of high, medium and low voltage). The tender winners (premium-class firms) have to complete projects within 18 months.

The third tender deals with the construction of three electrical substations (for the transformation of 11/33 kilovolts) to cover an area of 7,500 square metres in neighbourhoods (6, 8, and 9). The tender winners (premium-class firms) have to carry out the projects within 15 months.

