RIYADH — The Saudi Real Estate General Authority (REGA) announced a 185 percent increase in the number of renewed Owners' Association certificates through the electronic portal Mullak during the first half of 2025, compared to the same period in 2024.



The REGA stated that the number of renewed certificates exceeded 635, as part of its efforts to enable a sustainable regulatory environment that protects the rights of owners and occupants of joint real estate units.



The authority said that Mullak's indicators for the first half of 2025 recorded 3,600 new Owners' Associations, comprising more than 9,000 listed real estate units, bringing the total number of approved Owners' Associations to 17,000. More than 16,000 members joined, bringing the total number of registered members on the portal to more than 160,000.



The REGA noted that the total number of transactions executed through the portal Mullak have exceeded 74,000. These transactions included property registration and ownership transfer, voting on the appointment of association presidents and property managers, approving subscription records, opening bank accounts, issuing and renewing association certificates, issuing the unified number 700 for registering and approving entities, and other services that contribute to the development and regulation of the real estate sector.



It is noteworthy that property managers in approved Owners' Associations can document lease contracts for investing in common areas after the investment decision is approved by the association members' vote via the electronic portal, followed by documenting the contracts via the Ejar platform.



In Saudi Arabia, real estate owners' associations, often referred to as Owners' Associations, are entities established by owners of jointly-owned properties to manage shared areas and facilities. These associations play a crucial role in preserving property rights, organizing facility management, and fostering a culture of coexistence among residents.



The associations enable the owners and occupants of real estate units with shared ownership to establish an owners' association to organize facility management services and common areas such as entrances, elevators, and corridors, contributing to rights preservation and proper utilization, and promoting a culture of shared coexistence.



Mullak is a program and electronic platform launched by REGA to facilitate the formation and management of Owners Associations for jointly owned properties. It enables owners and occupants to establish, manage, and interact with their associations, promoting organized property management and a culture of shared living.

