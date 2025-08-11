RIYADH — The Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has conducted more than 15,000 inspection visits to markets and shops across various regions and cities of the Kingdom during the last month of July.



The ZATCA explained that the visits conducted by its oversight and inspection teams covered a number of commercial sectors, most notably retail, tobacco, gold, and public services. It indicated that major violations detected by the oversight teams included the lack of tax stamps, failure to issue electronic debit or credit bills, and failure to issue electronic tax invoices.



The authority stated that these visits aimed to enhance compliance with the provisions of the Saudi tax regulations among taxpayers in the business sector, as well as to achieve tax justice, and limit commercial transactions that violate the instructions and regulations within the authority's jurisdiction.



The ZATCA has urged consumers to report, via its website zatca.gov.sa or through the ZATCA smartphone application, about any establishment that was found committing any tax violations. ZATCA offers incentive rewards to those who report violations, subject to specific controls, at a rate not exceeding 2.5 percent of the value of violations and fines with a maximum of SR1 million or a minimum of SR1,000.

