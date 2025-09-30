Taiba Investments Company has confirmed that 60,017 square meters (sqm) of its land in Riyadh are subject to tax under the White Land Tax Law.

The land falls under the first tier, subject to a 10 percent tax rate, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Tuesday.

The areas will be addressed in accordance with applicable rules to determine the actual financial impact, the statement said, without giving details.

The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing updated the Executive Regulations of the White Land Fees on 22 August 2025, and the geographic zones for the White Land Fees in the city of Riyadh on 27 August 2025.

Several Saudi-listed companies have already disclosed the impact of the amendment to the White Land Tax law.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

