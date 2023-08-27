Qatar, Doha – Le Royal Méridien Doha, Agora, Doha, Autograph Collection, and Qabila Westbay Hotel the epitome of luxury and world-class hospitality, proudly welcome two accomplished professionals to its esteemed leadership team. Samer Gerges joins as the new Multi-Property Director of Sales & Marketing, while Hiba Qalyoubi takes on the role of Multi-Property Director of Marketing Communications.

With an illustrious 21-year career in the hospitality industry, Gerges brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record to the cluster properties. His journey began in Lebanon, mastering hotel operations in Front Office and Reservations at the Grand Hotel Kadri - Zahle. Transitioning to the Hotel Sales Industry, he swiftly rose from Sales Manager to Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing with Marriott International, overseeing prominent properties like JW Marriott, Courtyard by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, and Arraya Ballroom.

Gerges' dedication to Marriott International extended to directing Sales and Marketing for premiere properties across the Gulf Region, including The Sheraton in Downtown Manama, Bahrain, and the renowned JW Marriott Muscat, Oman. His hands-on approach led to remarkable success in revenue generation and establishing robust connections with international and local markets.

In November 2021, Gerges joined the prestigious JW Marriott Marquis Doha property, achieving remarkable milestones under his leadership. Driven by his passion for the dynamic nature of the hotel industry and the opportunity to explore the world through travel and diverse interactions, Gerges inspires and empowers his team as the Multi-Property Director of Sales and Marketing, unlocking their full potential and finest abilities.

Joining Gerges is Qalyoubi, a seasoned marketing maven with a flair for creative storytelling and brand elevation. Having worked with esteemed hospitality brands for 20 years in marketing within the hospitality sector, Qalyoubi has led marketing teams for esteemed properties across the Gulf region.

Her portfolio includes significant marketing projects for renowned hospitality groups like Anantara, Intercontinental Hotels Group, and, notably, Marriott International. During her tenure with Marriott, she spearheaded successful marketing strategies, with a strong emphasis on brand positioning across the Gulf and international markets. Having been part of the pre-opening teams for prominent properties like Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara, Marriott Hotel Al Forsan and others, Hiba played a pivotal role in establishing successful launches, campaigns, and out-of-the-box strategies that set these properties apart upon their inauguration.

Furthermore, Hiba's achievements extended to her role as the Area Director of Marketing for Marriott International Middle East & Africa, where she crafted market-based strategic plans and executed various initiatives that positively impacted marketing programs and best practices for Marriott properties across the region

"We are thrilled to have Samer Gerges and Hiba Qalyoubi join our team, "Their leadership and industry knowledge align perfectly with our vision of delivering exceptional guest experiences and fostering innovation. We are confident that their contributions will lead us to even greater success “said Gerrit Graef, Multi-Property General Manager of Le Royal Méridien Doha and Agora, Doha, Autograph Collection.

The three iconic properties are symbols of elegance and sophistication, poised to reach new heights in delivering memorable experiences and captivating its guests with the addition of Gerges and Qalyoubi to its leadership team.

