Cairo, Egypt – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, announced that its CEO Eric Rondolat visited Egypt this week to explore potential partnerships and support Egypt's vision for energy efficiency with Signify's smart lighting solutions.



Over the course of four days, Rondolat met with government officials, notable partners, & industry leaders to explore more energy-efficient solutions to save electricity, discuss the market sustainability and technology ambitions, in addition to further explore potential partnerships to support Egypt’s SDG’s.



‘’We are committed to supporting Egypt's energy and economic development, partnering and working with local companies and the country in its transition to a more sustainable future," Rondolat said.



During the visit, Rondolat witnessed signing Memoranda of Understandings between Signify and significant partners including Orange Egypt, the leading telecommunications provider, as well as Hassan Allam Holding, one of Egypt’s largest engineering, construction, investment and development companies, exploring new ways to drive digital innovation and bring cutting-edge lighting solutions to Egypt.



"Hassan Allam Holding is committed to building a better future for Egypt through sustainable infrastructure and energy solutions. Our partnership with Signify is a key part of this effort, as we work together to bring the latest lighting technology to the country and support Egypt's energy efficiency goals." said Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holdings.



"As a market leader at “class A” gated communities providing our customers with the most advanced Smart Cities solutions, we are excited to work with Signify to bring the benefits of sustainable lighting to communities across Egypt and contribute to a more sustainable future for all." Said Hesham Mahran, Chief Business Officer of Orange Egypt.



Signify, the former Philips Lighting, has been active in Egypt for over 80 years, providing its innovative lighting solutions to many customers across the country. These include the country’s hospitality and leisure, commercial, and industrial markets, across all urban and rural areas, ranging from the major energy efficient street lighting projects, converting sports conventional lighting to LED, to various national projects and important landmarks with a focus on sustainability and innovation.

