Doha: Oxford Business Group (OBG) explores the evolving Gulf media landscape in its upcoming publication, The Report: Qatar 2024, featuring an insightful interview with Marwan M. Kraidy, dean and CEO of Northwestern University in Qatar.

In the discussion, Kraidy highlights Northwestern Qatar’s commitment to providing innovative education within a diverse academic and research community. The institution focuses on nurturing enduring skills, such as writing and critical thinking, acknowledging their relevance regardless of changes in the media industry. Swift adaptability to industry developments is a hallmark, with the recognition that the pace of change provides a challenge.

Kraidy’s insights offer a distinct perspective on Qatar's journey in media education and its aspirations in the global media arena. From strategic alignment with Qatar's long-term plans to the establishment of Media City Qatar in 2019 and the inauguration of the Institute for Advanced Study in the Global South, dedicated to fostering and disseminating pertinent knowledge for the region – each aspect contributes to the narrative of Qatar's evolving role on the global stage.

In addressing global challenges, Kraidy emphasises the troubling patterns of fake news and misinformation. Educational institutions must keep pace with the rapid emergence of new media production technologies that blur the line between real and fake news.

“Looking ahead, the interview identifies a unique opportunity to nurture Arabic language skills among media professionals. This strategic focus not only equips professionals to navigate opportunities within Qatar but also positions them to actively engage in the broader regional landscape, contributing to a more informed and culturally nuanced media environment,” he noted.

The full interview will feature in the Media chapter of The Report: Qatar 2024.

