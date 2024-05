The Higher Education Council has issued an edict authorising the establishment of Strathclyde-Bahrain University as a licensed branch of the University of Strathclyde in the UK.

Education Minister and Higher Education Council Board of Trustees chairman Dr Mohammed Mubarak Juma said the licensing approval would help provide quality academic programmes to develop higher education.

