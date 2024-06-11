MONITORING skills will come under the spotlight for green researchers to ensure they can correctly check the impact of environmental initiatives taking place across the Gulf region.They will have the opportunity to get ‘hands on’ training in preparing environmental assessments and state of the environment reports in a new workshop this month.The three-day event is being organised by the Arabian Gulf University (AGU) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Regional Office for West Asia.“Twenty-four specialists from the field of environment will participate in the training, including trainers, teachers and policymakers involved in environmental assessments and reporting in the West Asia Region,” said AGU’s dean of the college of graduate studies (CGS) Professor Waleed Zubari in a statement.The workshop, titled Integrated Environmental Assessment and State of the Environment Reports will cover the basic concepts of methodologies and practical applications of integrated environmental assessment reports and state of the environment reports. It will also focus on improving participants’ writing skills, and master data analysis methodologies to enhance the quality and impact of their reports.Trainees will also receive hands-on experience through practical exercises, training sessions, interactive presentations, group discussions and case studies.The workshop also aims to produce high-level results in terms of understanding integrated environmental assessment procedures, facilitating knowledge transfer and retention, and establishing a network of trained professionals for continuous co-operation.The workshop will be held from June 24 to 26.

