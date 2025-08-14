KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait's Minister of Justice, Counselor Nasser Al-Sumait, confirmed the government's commitment to fully "Kuwaitize" the judiciary by 2030, replacing foreign judicial personnel with qualified Kuwaiti nationals. The ambitious plan is part of a broader initiative aimed at enhancing the role of local professionals within the country’s judicial system.

Al-Sumait made the statement during a visit to the court complex in Al-Riqqa on Wednesday morning. Speaking to the media, he emphasized that the "Kuwaitization" process is already underway and that substantial progress is being made across all judicial departments.

“The matter has been decided, and we are committed to achieving 100% Kuwaitization by 2030,” Al-Sumait stated, addressing questions regarding the current status of the plan.

The Minister further explained that the Ministry of Justice is actively working to replace foreign judicial staff with qualified Kuwaiti professionals, aiming to ensure that all positions within the judiciary are filled by local talent. He stressed that the process is being carried out steadily, in line with the ministry's ongoing efforts to enhance the judicial system's capabilities.

In addition to the Kuwaitization initiative, Al-Sumait noted that the Judicial Independence Law is currently under legislative review. He assured that the government is focused on finalizing this important piece of legislation in a manner that would further strengthen judicial independence, while also improving the overall efficiency of the system.

"We are keen to complete the law in a way that will not only enhance the independence of the judiciary but also ensure it keeps pace with modern legislative and administrative developments,” Al-Sumait added.

The government’s ongoing reforms are seen as an effort to solidify the judicial system’s capacity to serve Kuwait's evolving legal and administrative needs while empowering national competencies within the sector.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

