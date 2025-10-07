RIYADH - The Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development inaugurated the Unified Employment Contract that aims to regulate the contractual relationship between employers and employees in accordance with the Labor Law and document rights and obligations giving them legal binding.



Deputy Minister of Justice Dr. Najm Al-Zaid, and Deputy Minister of Human Resources and Social Development for the Labor Sector Dr. Abdullah Abuthnain launched the Unified Employment Contract in a ceremony in Riyadh on Monday.



The Unified Employment Contract is part of a series of authenticated electronic contracts recently announced by the Ministry of Justice, such as the Unified Lease Contract, Vehicle Leasing Contract, Private School Student Registration Contract, Unified Attorney Fee Contract, and Complete Construction Contract. These contracts are executive documents that contribute to achieving preventive justice and preserving rights, which will reduce the volume of disputes in courts and promote the values ​​of justice and transparency.



The contract aimed to enhance legal and judicial guarantees for all parties by documenting the employment contract, establishing its rights and obligations, and considering it as an enforceable document, particularly with regard to wages. This enables the worker to claim his rights directly through the enforcement court, without the need for litigation before the court of substance.



The unified employment contract is expected to have tangible positive effects, both for establishments and employees, and for the work environment in general, by enhancing confidence and stability in the labor market and supporting the Kingdom's investment environment as an attractive one.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).