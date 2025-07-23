The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), in collaboration with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), announced the closure of 77 social media accounts for violations during the first half of this year.

This action was taken after MoHRE investigated these accounts, which were found to be unofficial and operating without a licence from the Ministry to carry out domestic worker recruitment activities, constituting a clear legal violation.

MoHRE urges employers as well as both Emirati and resident families to only engage with licenced and approved domestic worker recruitment agencies when looking to hire this category of workers, and avoid dealing with social media accounts and pages that promote the recruitment of illegal domestic workers.

In a press statement, the Ministry clarified that dealing with unlicensed domestic worker recruitment agencies and unreliable social media pages promoting domestic worker services could lead to customers losing their legal rights, which are guaranteed when they exclusively deal with Ministry-licenced and approved agencies.