KUWAIT CITY - The labor market in Kuwait, including domestic workers and those in similar positions, increased by 2.05 percent year-on-year at the end of the second quarter of this year, reaching 2.99 million workers compared to 2.93 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024, reports Al-Seyassah daily.

According to official data from the Central Statistical Bureau, Kuwaitis accounted for only 15 percent of the labor market during this period, with 448,920 Kuwaitis compared to 2.54 million non-Kuwaiti workers.

The private sector continues to comprise more than half of Kuwait’s labor force, accounting for approximately 58.7 percent of the total workforce, with 1.75 million workers, of whom only 4.2 percent are Kuwaitis.

The domestic worker sector ranked second, representing 25.3 percent of the workforce (757,090 workers), followed by the government sector, which makes up only 16 percent of the total workforce (477,640 workers, of whom 78.6 percent are Kuwaitis).

The Indian community continues in top place with the largest number of workers in Kuwait, totaling 892,540 workers and representing 29.9 percent of the Kuwaiti labor market by the end of the second quarter of 2025.

Egyptian workers followed in second place, with approximately 470,280 workers, making up 15.7 percent of the labor market.

Kuwaiti nationals ranked third, with 448,920 workers, accounting for 15 percent of the labor market.

