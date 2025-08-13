ANKARA - The Turkish current account deficit is expected to increase slightly but remain at a sustainable level of around 1.5% of national income by the end of the year, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Wednesday.

In its medium-term programme, published in September last year, the current account deficit was expected to be 2% of gross domestic product at end-2025.

Simsek's comments, in a post on X, came after central bank data on Tuesday showed the deficit widened in June to $2.006 billion, exceeding a Reuters poll forecast of $1.38 billion and rising from a deficit of $750 million in May.

The current account deficit remains at sustainable levels as production increases, with strong exports and tourism revenues, along with the rising euro/dollar parity, supporting the current account balance, Simsek said.

"We anticipate that decreasing global uncertainties and improving domestic financial conditions, accompanied by disinflation, will contribute to economic activity in the coming period," he added.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Daren Butler)