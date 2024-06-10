Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa, the adviser for political and economic affairs at the Court of the Crown Prince and board member and head of the financial and administrative committee of the Crown Prince’s International Scholarship Programme (CPISP) yesterday received a cheque from GFH Financial Group chief executive and board member Hisham Al Rayes.

The cheque represents GFH’s continuation of its social role in supporting Bahraini youth and forms part of GFH Financial Group’s ‘Platinum’ category sponsor status.Shaikh Mohammed noted the unwavering support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to the CPISP.He highlighted the CPISP’s role in supporting and empowering Bahraini youth and continuing to invest in their skills in an optimal manner.

The adviser commended the CPISP sponsors’ efforts and support which has helped realise desired goals and provide the best educational opportunities aimed at developing the talents and abilities of outstanding Bahraini students and preparing them to be part of the kingdom’s comprehensive development process.He expressed his appreciation to GFH Financial Group as a ‘Platinum’ sponsor which is aimed at developing the talents and abilities of outstanding Bahraini students and providing them with the best educational opportunities at top international universities.

Mr Al Rayes commended HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister’s unwavering efforts and commitment to supporting educational and training programmes aimed at developing the skills and capabilities of Bahrain’s youth. He noted that investing in education has been a long-standing focus and priority for GFH and that they are proud to continue to sponsor these outstanding initiatives.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).