Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chess Association (QCA) yesterday announced the signing of a strategic cooperation and partnership agreement with Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) to introduce chess into schools and academies under the QF umbrella.

The partnership agreement aims to collaborate on the QCA’s goals of expanding chess, spreading its culture in schools and academies, increasing the base of practitioners from age groups participating in local tournaments, and number of players registered and classified by the International Chess Federation.

The agreement contributes to the spread of chess in QF schools by organizing chess training courses for teachers, obtaining training certificates, establishing clubs in schools, and providing chess tools for students.

President of the Qatar Chess Association Mohammed Al Mudahka said that the cooperation between QCA and QF aims to achieve many goals, primarily spreading chess culture in schools, especially since it is part of a full-fledged educational program.

For her part, Director of Student Affairs and Community Engagement in Pre-University Education at QF, Sarah Al Hajri, considered this cooperation to reflect the foundation’s great commitment to providing diverse opportunities to enrich student participation, as chess enhances vital skills such as strategic thinking, which enhances students’ academic and personal development.

Abdullah Shaheen Al Kaabi, Head of the Sports Affairs Section in the Student Affairs and Community Engagement Department in Pre-University Education at QF, expressed his great happiness with this cooperation and partnership with the QCA to enhance and spread the culture of chess among QF students, develop their mental skills, and open up wide horizons in the sport of chess in QF schools.

QCA implemented a project during the past year in cooperation with the Ministry of Sports and Youth and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, which contributed to the establishment of chess clubs in several model public schools.

The teachers were trained to guide students in honing their skills in the sport.

